Website: www.shawnmoody.com

Name: Shawn Moody

Campaign: Republican candidate for governor

Age: 58 (turns 59 on October 24)

Lives in: Gorham

Opponents: Democrat Janet Mills, independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes

On his resume: Opened his own car repair business at age 17. Owns and operates Moody’s Collison Centers. Served on the Board of Trustees of the University of Maine System and the community college system.

Noteworthy positions: Supports reducing Maine’s income tax. Would place “trained, armed school resource officers in every high school” in Maine. Calls for conducting entry and exit interviews with businesses coming to and leaving Maine to determine what’s working well and what isn’t.

Fun fact: Ran for governor in 2010 as an independent. Received 5% of the vote.

