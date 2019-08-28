NAPLES, Maine — Physical fitness is important at any age, especially later on in life.

For nearly 20 years, senior citizens have been attending a fitness class at the Naples Park and Recreation Department. The class is held at the Lake Region Middle School during the summer to make room for summer camp programs. Deb Dean signed up for her first class 14 years ago after a friend recommended it.

"I see a tremendous difference," Dean said. "I am healthier today then I have ever been. From here I'm going to go play pickle ball, well I couldn't do that, I play five days a week, I couldn't do that without the strengthening that she does."

Pauline Webb started teaching the fitness class 18 years ago. She wasn't sure who would sign up, but she never expected the dedicated roster of students she sees three days a week.

"If i have to change the time, they come," Webb said. "If it's snowing but school is not canceled, they get themselves here. They're just, they're empowering, they're positive, they're just happy people."

Peek through the doorway of a senior fitness class and you'll wonder about the ages of those taking part and you'd be surprised by the answers. Like from Helen Taylor, who is 87 years old. She's extremely proud of her age and of the progress she's made that she credits Webb for.

"She's a huge inspiration to all of us because she loves us all, she knows our strengths and our weaknesses," Taylor said. "That's an incredible person."

The senior fitness class in Naples is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m.