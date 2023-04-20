Sen. Ed Muskie's friendship with President Jimmy Carter

Sen. Ed Muskie’s son, Ned, looks back on his and his father’s relationship with President Jimmy Carter.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Sen. Ed Muskie formed a friendship with President Jimmy Carter long before Carter moved into the White House and was even considered one of three finalists to join his ticket as Vice President. Then, in 1980, in the middle of the Iran Hostage Crisis, Carter turned to the senator from Maine to serve as his Secretary of State.

Muskie served as Secretary of State for just eight months, but it was a memorable time for the Muskie family, including 18-year-old Ned, who was a senior in high school at the time.

The Muskie family was invited to stay with the president at Camp David, and Ned describes being taken by Secret Service to the camp.

“When we arrived, the agent knocked on the Carters' cabin door, and the Carters opened the door and with their Georgia accents welcomed me to Camp David,” Ned Muskie said.

Ned said he got the chance to run, play tennis, and talk with the President of the United States.

Ned said his father and Carter formed a friendship. In fact, on a trip back from Alaska, Ed Muskie suggested stopping in Alaska to fish. He said the friendship lasted long after the two politicians left office. Ned Muskie said Carter was on hand when Bates College opened The Muskie Archives.

Ned Muskie said at his father’s funeral Carter said Ed Muskie was the greatest man who never became president.

