Name: Angus King

Campaign: Independent candidate for re-election to the U.S. Senate

Age: 74

Lives in: Brunswick

Opponents: Republican Eric Brakey, Democrat Zak Ringelstein

On his resume: Lawyer and energy developer. Governor of Maine from 1995 to 2003. Elected to the Senate in 2012.

Noteworthy positions: Opposed the 2017 tax cuts because they were “heavily tilted towards high-income Americans, corporations, and large businesses, and because of the law’s expected impact on our national debt.” Has worked on legislation to protect the energy grid from cyberattacks. Says Medicare should be allowed to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, something it is now prohibited from doing by law.

Fun fact: After finishing his second term in the Blaine House, King and his family immediately took off on an RV trip around the country. He wrote a book about his experiences called “Governor’s Travels.”

Website: www.angusformaine.com

