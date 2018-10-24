Seared Tuna

Cut tuna into 6oz blocks.

Season all sides with Furikake Japanese seasoning and White sesame seeds.

Furikake can be purchased at any Asian specialty market

Sear all sides for 45 seconds in very hot skillet.

Prepare Soy reduction sauce - 1 cup soy sauce, 1/2 cup brown sugar 1 tablespoon powdered ginger

Bring to boil in small saucepan, whisking all the time. Then set to simmer for 20 minutes to reduce by half

Slice tuna thin and serve with soy reduction & wasabi paste

