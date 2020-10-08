Learn about the weather from scientists who study it for a living

A virtual lecture series is being offered from the scientists atop Mt. Washington.

CONWAY, N.H. — The Mount Washington Observatory is offering the Science in the Mountains (SITM) year-round virtual lecture series. The series will feature weather focused presentations from Observatory staff and other field experts.

Science in the Mountains presenters will deliver high-quality, educational topics for a general weather-loving audience by providing engaging lectures about scientific research, stories and issues happening in the White Mountain Region and in the broader meteorological and climatological community.

“We are excited to move SITM to this virtual program because it really extends the reach for weather fans and MWO followers,” said Director of Science and Education, Brian Fitzgerald. “Each lecture will take a deep dive into the many fascinating aspects of weather in its behavior from extreme weather and its cause to the history of many extreme weather events that have impacted our region.”

The program is free and will be hosted on Zoom and streamed via Facebook Live on select Tuesday evenings at 7:00pm. Viewers are encouraged to register for the individual lectures that can be found on mountwashington.org. The programs will also be recorded and posted to mountwashington.org and available on YouTube.

The next lecture is tomorrow, August 11th at 7 pm, a discussion of Thunderstorms, Lightning & Lightning Safety. Nicole Tallman, Nate Iannuccillo, MWO Weather Observer/Education Specialists and John Jensenius, Meteorologist, Lightning Safety Specialist, National Lightning Safety Council will be the presenters.

Summer is a fantastic time to enjoy the outdoors- but when those puffy clouds start to grow and thunder roars, it’s time to get to a safe place. In this two-part program we’ll learn about how blue skies can give way to towering supercell thunderstorms capable of producing hail, damaging winds, flash floods and spectacular lightning. Then John Jensenius, Meteorologist and Lightning Safety Specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council, will cut through all of the folklore and misconceptions to help you and those in your care stay safe during thunderstorms.

August 25th at 7pm: The Legacy of Hurricane Irene will feature Ryan Knapp, Sr. Staff Meteorologist/Night Observer MWO, Mary Stampone, PhD, Associate Professor, New Hampshire State Climatologist, University of New Hampshire, David Hollinger, PhD: Director USDA Northeast Climate Hub, and Brian Fitzgerald (moderator), Director of Science & Education MWO.

Nine years have passed since the landfall of Hurricane Irene in the Northeast, but the wide and devastating impacts seen in the region are still fresh in our minds. Join MWO Sr. Meteorologist Ryan Knapp, State Climatologist & UNH Associate Professor Mary Stampone and Physiologist and Director of the USDA’s Northeast Climate Hub David Hollinger to engage in a discussion about the meteorological, climatological and economic impacts of Hurricane Irene, and what the Northeast will expect in the future.

September 15th at 7pm: Bird Migration: Fun Facts and Shameless Speculations

Pamela D. Hunt, PhD, Avian Conservation Biologist, NH Audubon

Why do birds migrate? How do they know where they’re going? How does weather affect migration paths? The phenomenon of bird migration has fascinated people for millennia, and in this program the answers are finally revealed! Pam Hunt of NH Audubon will provide an overview of the nuts and bolts of bird migration, including how scientists study it and what role weather and climate play. We’ll also discuss examples of migration routes of some familiar (and unfamiliar) species and touch on the conservation issues facing migratory birds.



For more information about this program click here, or follow us on social media at Facebook/MWObs to be kept up-to-date on the latest program topics.