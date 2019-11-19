FRYEBURG, Maine — He's the saxophonist for the Dave Matthews Band, and along the way, earned three Grammy's when he played with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. He also makes time to teach, and is currently in residence at Fryeburg Academy. Wednesday evening, November 20th, he'll wrap up his visit with a concert -- featuring a professional jazz trio gathered from across New England as well as many of the Fryeburg Academy student musicians. For more information, check here.

