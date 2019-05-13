PORTLAND, Maine — As time went by, Morin turned her grief into action. With the help of family and friends, she created the JD Foundation to educate people about suicide prevention. In the past thirteen years the foundation, which is based in Abbot in Piscataquis County, has raised tens of thousands of dollars and taught thousands of students about bullying, kindness, depression and suicide prevention. One of her partners in this mission has been Maine hip hop singer Shane Reis, a boyhood friend of Joe Day’s, who is sending money from his latest musical project to the JD Foundation.

Morin says if she had known more about the warning signs of suicide, she might have been able to save her son. Her motto now is straightforward: “It’s up to all of us, not one person, not one organization, but a village.”

Shane Reis teamed up with Simon Taylor to sell merchandise promoting his new album; 100% of the proceeds go to the JD Foundation: https://wethelocals.bigcartel.com/category/shane-reis?fbclid=IwAR1sA0I5YkoRwv9asInVhCaVIVGG7Mci2bIuz2_SfBo-5YbF9cWk2DLHvnY