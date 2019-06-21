PORTLAND, Maine — As documentary filmmakers, Alicia Wszelaki and Matt Nothelfer are always on the lookout for a good story. They found one when they met Paul Steklenski.

An Army veteran who lives in Pennsylvania, Steklenski flies a small plane to the South once or twice a month to rescue unwanted dogs and cats. He picks the animals up from shelters where they are sometimes just a day or two away from being euthanized, loads them into his aircraft, and flies them hundreds of miles north to new homes. The name of his nonprofit operation: Flying Fur Animal Rescue.

Wszelaki and Nothelfer set out to tell the story in a documentary called “Flying Fur,” and now you can meet them and see the film in Maine. It will be screened at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Eveningstar Cinema in Brunswick and at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the Alamo Theatre in Bucksport. There’ll be information about local animal shelters and how you can adopt a pet. Sit back and watch the fur fly. For more information, visit www.path88productions.com/flyingfuranimalrescuedocumentary.