Recipe: Try this savory sausage, spinach, and feta risotto

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne, an instructor at Southern Maine Community College's culinary program , stopped by the 207 kitchen to show us how to make sausage, spinach, and feta risotto.

"The thing about risotto is that you can really add whatever flavors you want to it in the end, so in this particular case, we're going to go with a Greek style with the feta, spinach, and the sausage," Byrne said.