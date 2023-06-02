Recipe: Try this savory sausage, spinach, and feta risotto

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne, an instructor at Southern Maine Community College's culinary program, stopped by the 207 kitchen to show us how to make sausage, spinach, and feta risotto.
"The thing about risotto is that you can really add whatever flavors you want to it in the end, so in this particular case, we're going to go with a Greek style with the feta, spinach, and the sausage," Byrne said.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 each onion, diced
- 1 cup Arborio rice
- 3 to 4 cups chicken stock
- 3 tablespoons white wine
- 1 box baby spinach, blanch and shocked, then squeezed and puréed
- 6 ounces feta, crumbled
- 8 ounces sausage, cooked and crumbled
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 2 teaspoons pepper
- 2 tablespoon Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil and sauté onion.
- Add rice and stir with onion. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Deglaze pan with wine or ignore it altogether.
- Slowly add one ladle of stock to rice at a time.
- Stir for the entire process, taking small breaks, for 35 minutes roughly. Test the doneness after the third cup before adding the fourth cup.
- Meanwhile, boil a small pot of water and add the baby spinach for 30 seconds to 1 minute before plunging it in ice water.
- Squeeze out water from the spinach and place in Vitamix blender. Purée until smooth.
- Sauté ground pork in a sauté pan, and crumble as it cooks.
- Once risotto is cooked tender, add the spinach purée and stir to make green.
- Finish with the addition of the cooked sausage and crumbled feta, then stir to combine.
- Plate with fresh herbs and more feta or Parmesan on top.