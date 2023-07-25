From humble beginnings in a cow barn, the Salt Bay Chamberfest has risen to impressive heights

“It really just came naturally out of a love of performing chamber music with good friends and colleagues.”

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The mission of the Salt Bay Chamberfest is straightforward: "To enrich the cultural life of midcoast Maine by producing musical concerts of the highest artistic level."

In August, the festival will return for its 29th season, bringing singers and musicians from around the world. It’s all quite a change from its earliest days when musicians performed in a cow barn.

"It really just came naturally out of a love of performing chamber music with good friends and colleagues," festival founder Wilhelmina Smith said, who is also a cellist. "We were all students at the time. Now, it’s just grown and developed into a professional organization."

For Smith and opera singer Kate Aldrich—who live in the midcoast but have both performed in Europe, Asia, and North and South America—this festival provides the rare opportunity to put on a show for friends and neighbors.

"It’s a very odd sensation," Aldrich said. "But you look out into the crowd and see all these faces that you know and they’re just there to cheer you on."

The Salt Bay Chamberfest runs from Aug. 7-19, with concerts in Damariscotta and Rockland. Watch our 207 interview to learn more.