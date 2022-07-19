Karla Fossett, of Saco, will make her debut appearance on the "Jeopardy!" stage this Friday night.

SACO, Maine — Karla Fossett, of Saco, has been watching "Jeopardy!" since her grandmother first introduced her to the show years ago.

Fossett never thought she would ever be a contestant, but a friend seemed think otherwise.

"I started re-watching all of the reruns on Netflix during COVID and my best friend was like, 'You're reading these and answering them before I can even finish reading them, you should take the test,' and I was like, 'No, I won't take the test,'" Fossett said. "So, I took the test. They don't tell you if you pass, you just have to wait."

She passed.

Fossett auditioned for the show last year and says she waited another 10 months before she got a phone call from producers. That was in May.

At the time, she was just getting over COVID-19. However, three weeks later she was headed to California with her trusty study binder, prepared to take her place on the "Jeopardy!" stage.

She says the crew worked like a well-oiled machine and made everyone feel welcome. The most surreal part was hearing the host, Ken Jennings, say her name over and over again.

Fossett has had to keep her appearance on the show a secret since the taping. She only just recently told her friends and family about it and says her supporters are very excited for her.

"The whole experience is so much fun and so different from anything that people do, and you make these bonds with people over something that very few people get to do," Fossett said. "That's the best thing that's come out of it. It was so much fun, but these people, I now have friends for life, hopefully."

Catch Karla Fossett on "Jeopardy!" this Friday at 7:30 p.m.