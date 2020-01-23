PORTLAND, Maine —

Got 2020 goals? This could be the year you sign up for that open-water swim, three-day bike ride, or iconic Maine road race! While these events are months away, some sell out fast, so you need to get on it. Then it’s training time. Months from now you’ll cross that finish line rightfully proud of your accomplishment and so glad you registered for that event way back when it was winter.

Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids

July 25, 2020

Click Here for Info.

2.4-mile open water swim from Peaks Island to East End Beach, Portland. This swim is a tradition for so many people and raises funds for youth programs at the YMCA of Southern Maine. Registration is open now. $125 registration + $200 fundraising.

LifeFlight Islesboro Crossing

August 16, 2020

Click Here for Info.

A 5K open water swim across Penobscot Bay, the Islesboro Crossing attracts swimmers from across the country to raise funds for LifeFlight of Maine. The swim starts from Lincolnville Beach and goes to the island of Islesboro. To participate, you must raise at least $350. Registration opens to the public on Feb. 15. If you’re a returning swimmer, registration opens Feb. 1.

Trek Across Maine

June 19-21, 2020

Click Here for Info.

A 3-day, 180-mile bike ride that starts and ends in Brunswick, going through Lewiston and Waterville. $50 registration + $550 fundraising minimum benefits the American Lung Association. There are also 2-day and 1-day options! Registration is open now.

TD Beach to Beacon 10K

August 1, 2020

Click Here for Info.

Popular 10K in Cape Elizabeth, this event fills up in minutes and draws runners from around the globe. $55. Registration opens March 11 for Cape Elizabeth residents and March 12 for the general public. If you don’t get in right away, you can sign up for the lottery.

Summer Solstice SwimRun

June 20, 2020

Click Here for Info.

New race combining swimming and trail running. This event starts and ends at the Sky Lodge in Moose River, Maine, and has two course options: 12.6K or 24K. Teams of two swim in lakes and rivers and run through fields and roads and woods. It’s a unique and growing sport. There’s also a solo category for the short course. Registration costs $225 (short course), $395 (long course). $112.50 (solo short course) and is open now.

Casco Bay SwimRun

August 9, 2020

Click Here for Info.

The Casco Bay SwimRun is the first SwimRun in the U.S. and the course hops from island to island in Casco Bay. Athletes run over all types of terrain, including long scrabbles over boulders that make up the shorelines of entire islands, and swim in the cold waters of Casco Bay. Registration costs $700 (long course), $550 (short course), and $325 (solo short course). Registration is open now.

Tri for a Cure

July 19, 2020

Click Here for Info.

Women's sprint triathlon. Participate as an individual or as a relay team. 1/3-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run. $500 fundraising requirement benefits the Maine Cancer Foundation. Sign up NOW for the drawing. Entrants announced Feb 3.

RELATED: Enjoy the Maine outdoors this winter

RELATED: Down East Magazine celebrates Aroostook County