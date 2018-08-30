Music is different things to many people. Some folk like to have it in the background, to listen while running or working out. For others, it may help them fill the silence. And others still make it their life, the pulse and hum, the reason to believe. Whatever kind of music you may choose, it is your breath that carries the melody. For those of us, life without music would be a mistake.

The music community of Portland, Me lost one of its giants recently. Anthony D’Agostino died suddenly Monday. He was a founding member of many rock & roll endeavors. Perhaps best known of those, Son God’s In Exile, even tempted the fates with a record deal and their heavy riffs that Tony delivered made it into shows like Son’s of Anarchy and Nitro Circus. He was a guitar player that made his own sound. His riffs for Iron City Preachers would make Keef proud. The chunky, dirt of this guitar-driven project didn’t last long but delivered a continuous reverberation. His last project, Dark River Rising, was a tribute to the southern rock & roll style so many of us grew up on. He made it all look easy, there was nothing to it. He just played. He smiled and looked down at his guitar in awe. If you were lucky enough to have seen him play, perhaps you too were looking back in awe. He leaves us still in awe as we listen to the many versions of his music trying desperately to fill the void with which his absence now creates.

There will be a service on Saturday, September 1 from 10 am - 2 pm at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford Street in Portland, Maine.

