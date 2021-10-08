Rock N Roll takes centerstage in Bangor

PORTLAND, Maine — Show # 1
Rustic Overtones
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 13
WHERE: Drive-Up Show at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel
Show # 2
Amy Helm
WHEN: 4 p.m. on Sunday, August. 15
WHERE: Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery in Union
INFO: Show is being presented by One Longfellow Square
Show #3
Squeeze
WHEN: Monday, August 16th
WHERE: Aura in Portland
Show # 4
KISS
WHEN: Thursday, August 19th
WHERE: Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor
LIGHTNING ROUND
- John Gorka, Aug. 20 at Boothbay Harbor House then Aug. 21 at Stone Mountain Arts Center
- Jason Spooner Band, Aug. 20 at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel
- Jason Mraz, Aug. 24 at Thompson’s Point in Portland
- Wilco with Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 25 @ Thompson’s Point
- Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew: Monday nights at Portland House of Music for rest of August and all of September.