Rock N Roll takes centerstage in Bangor

Aimsel Ponti previews upcoming concerts in Maine, including Kiss.

PORTLAND, Maine — Show # 1 

Rustic Overtones

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 13

WHERE: Drive-Up Show at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel

TICKETS INFO

Show # 2 

Amy Helm

WHEN: 4 p.m. on Sunday, August. 15

WHERE: Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery in Union

TICKETS INFO

INFO: Show is being presented by One Longfellow Square

Show #3 

Squeeze

WHEN: Monday, August 16th 

WHERE: Aura in Portland

TICKETS INFO

Show # 4 

KISS

WHEN: Thursday, August 19th

WHERE: Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor

TICKETS INFO

LIGHTNING ROUND

  • John Gorka, Aug. 20 at Boothbay Harbor House then Aug. 21 at Stone Mountain Arts Center
  • Jason Spooner Band, Aug. 20 at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel
  • Jason Mraz, Aug. 24 at Thompson’s Point in Portland
  • Wilco with Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 25 @ Thompson’s Point
  • Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew: Monday nights at Portland House of Music for rest of August and all of September.

