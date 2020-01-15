PORTLAND, Maine — The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show makes a stop in Portland, adding to a show that's become an international hit.

Dancers Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill stopped by 207 to talk about life on tour, and what goes into a Riverdance show. They say they usually perform between six and eight shows per week while on tour, and O'Neill says he has performed about 300 shows in a year.

The Portland shows are January 14th & 15th at Merrill Auditorium.

For more information on Riverdance click here.

