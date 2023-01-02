Richard Blanco’s bumpy but rewarding journey from poet to playwright

“I thought, why not? I’m always up for something new,” Richard Blanco said.

PORTLAND, Maine — As a poet and memoirist, Richard Blanco has earned just about all the accolades that could be hoped for in that field: literary awards, fellowships, honorary degrees, countless speaking engagements, reading at a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, and of course, being chosen to compose and read a poem at Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

A while back, Portland Stage Company made an offer he couldn’t refuse, asking him to write a theatrical work for its Maine Made Play series. Blanco, who has lived in Bethel since 2008, quickly and enthusiastically signed on. “I thought, 'Why not? I’m always up for something new.'”

Telling stories, exploring emotions, choosing words for their resonance and impact — these were skills that did not need to be taught. Even so, once he started on the project, it didn’t take long for Blanco, who had never written a play, to realize he was flailing.

“I wrote a first draft, which was not up to par,” he said, breaking into embarrassed laughter at the thought of it. “Even I knew.”

Looking for help, he reached out to Vanessa Garcia, who, like Blanco, grew up as a Cuban-American in Miami but who, unlike him, was an experienced playwright.

“We finally got to talking, and then we went out for a couple of martinis,” he said. “I asked her, ‘Would you like to collaborate? Because I’m not sure where to go with this.’”

Garcia agreed, and the play they wrote, “Sweet Goats and Blueberry Senoritas,” is now being presented by Portland Stage Company.

It tells the story of a Cuban-American baker in Maine, estranged from her mother, who tries to navigate her way through love, loss, food, and forgiveness.

Writers sometimes find it difficult to let others suggest changes to their craft, but for Blanco, the collaboration on this project — something that, as a solitary poet, he hadn’t experienced before — was deeply rewarding.

At one point during rehearsals, he was so filled with gratitude that he slipped out the door to the parking lot behind the stage to be alone for a few moments.

“I like, got on one knee and said, ‘Thank you, Lord. If nothing ever happens, if the play’s a bomb, I’ve had this moment.’”