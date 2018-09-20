Name: Eric Brakey
Campaign: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate
Age: 30
Lives in: Auburn
Opponents: Independent Angus King, Democrat Zak Ringelstein
On his resume: Elected to the Maine Senate in 2014, re-elected in ’16. Ran the Ron Paul presidential campaign in Maine in 2012. Led the Defense of Liberty political action committee in Maine.
Noteworthy positions: Calls for no increases in federal spending unless offset by spending decreases. Supports abolishing the IRS. Favors firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Fun fact: While working as an actor in New York City, he appeared in a commercial for Vita CoCo coconut water in which he and other men danced in bathing suits.
Website: www.ericbrakey.com