Name: Eric Brakey

Campaign: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate

Age: 30

Lives in: Auburn

Opponents: Independent Angus King, Democrat Zak Ringelstein

On his resume: Elected to the Maine Senate in 2014, re-elected in ’16. Ran the Ron Paul presidential campaign in Maine in 2012. Led the Defense of Liberty political action committee in Maine.

Noteworthy positions: Calls for no increases in federal spending unless offset by spending decreases. Supports abolishing the IRS. Favors firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Fun fact: While working as an actor in New York City, he appeared in a commercial for Vita CoCo coconut water in which he and other men danced in bathing suits.

Website: www.ericbrakey.com

