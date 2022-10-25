Rep. Jared Golden talks re-election campaign with 207

Locked in yet another tight race, he’s hoping to win a third term in Washington.

PORTLAND, Maine — This fall, 207 has interviewed all the candidates on the ballot in Maine for governor and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Our final conversation is with Jared Golden, the Democratic incumbent in the second congressional district, which by size is the largest district east of the Mississippi.

Here’s a brief biography.

Job: Former infantryman in the U.S. Marines who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and former aide to Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Residence: Lewiston

Previous campaigns: Elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2014 and 2016. Elected to the U.S. House in 2018 and 2020.

Previous government experience: See above.

To learn more about Golden and hear what he has to say about inflation, Social Security, Maine’s paper industry, and more, watch the 207 interview.