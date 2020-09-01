PORTLAND, Maine — This weeks marks 22 years since the Ice Storm of 1998. For about 50 hours freezing rain fell across the state, accumulating on tree limbs, power lines and everything else it landed on.

Central Maine Power broke a record with 200-thousand reports of power outages. Crews from Maine, along with help from out-of-state crews and crews from Canada worked around the clock to restore power. 23 days later, the last year-round customers got their power back.

RELATED: Ice Storm of '98 from the eyes of a CMP surveyor

RELATED: Enjoy the Maine outdoors this winter