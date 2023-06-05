A preview of Relay for Life 2023

Relay for Life will be held on June 24 at the University of Southern Maine's Costello Sports Complex.

PORTLAND, Maine — These days, almost every single one of has been impacted by cancer in some way. Whether it be through personal experience, a loved one, friend, the list goes on.

The American Cancer Society's annual Relay for Life event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year giving people in Maine a chance to join the fight against cancer.

The relay is a 12-hour event. Teams raise money, and members take turns walking laps. The idea is that cancer never sleeps, so they don't either. Someone from each team must be walking during the entire event.

Relay for Life is broken into three phases throughout the day. One of the more intimate and emotional phases is the Luminary portion. This is where candles are lit and placed in paper bags designed to honor of someone who lost their fight to cancer.

This year, the event is being held at the Costello Sports Complex on the University of Southern Maine's Gorham campus. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We're involved all year," volunteer George Magales said. "We start our teams in September, and we look for every opportunity to fundraise all year. And then the event itself is a celebration that brings us together."

