A sweet rescue pup comes home with some challenges

Author Paul Lachance writes about Reesie in his new children's book

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Paul Lachance and his family - of Cape Porpoise - adopted a little dog about eight years ago. Like a lot of dogs that come home from the shelter, there weren’t too many details that came along with her. She was a bit of a mystery. They guessed she was about 4 or 5, and other than that? They knew they’d figure the rest out. Turns out Reesie’s age wasn’t the only mystery about her.

Soon after she was home, they noticed Reesie was not like other dogs. She seemed happy enough, but often bumped in to things and could not get the 'lay of the land'. They took Reesie to the vet, and the vet confirmed what they had suspected; Reesie was blind. At the time they did not know if she was completely blind, or partially, but they embraced the journey they would now travel with Reesie.

Reesie is now 12 or 13 years old, and completely content with a simple life. Paul decided to write a book about Reesie's story - and having grown up with a sister who was blind, he had some experience with -- and understanding of -- the challenges of blindness. Reesie the Blind Dachshund tells the story of how Reesie has settled in to her life, made many friends, and brought so much joy to this family.