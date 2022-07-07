Recipe: whipped ricotta crostini with truffle honey

Chef Dale Barnard from the Old Port Sea Grill joins us in the 207 kitchen.

PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in Portland. He joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make a whipped ricotta crostini with truffle honey.

Herb Ricotta

Ingredients:

¼ cup heavy cream

2 cups ricotta

2tbps chives

1tbps parsley

In a large mixing bowl, whisk herbs into ricotta vigorously, along with the heavy cream. Ricotta can become whipped to an extent, so whisk to desired texture. Season afterward to desired taste with salt and pepper.

Truffle Oil

Ingredients:

2 cups honey

¼ cup truffle oil

Mix everything together in a large bowl. The honey at room temperature or higher will ease mixing. The oil will eventually separate from the honey, so stir or shake the mixture together right before use.