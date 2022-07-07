Recipe: whipped ricotta crostini with truffle honey

PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in Portland. He joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make a whipped ricotta crostini with truffle honey.
Herb Ricotta
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 2 cups ricotta
- 2tbps chives
- 1tbps parsley
In a large mixing bowl, whisk herbs into ricotta vigorously, along with the heavy cream. Ricotta can become whipped to an extent, so whisk to desired texture. Season afterward to desired taste with salt and pepper.
Truffle Oil
Ingredients:
- 2 cups honey
- ¼ cup truffle oil
Mix everything together in a large bowl. The honey at room temperature or higher will ease mixing. The oil will eventually separate from the honey, so stir or shake the mixture together right before use.