Recipe: Smoked bluefish dip

Celia Conaghan from Jones Landing shares a summer dip recipe.

PORTLAND, Maine — Smoked bluefish brine

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb bluefish fillets
  • 2 c orange juice & peel
  • 1 lemon juice & peel
  • 1 lime juice & peel
  • ¼ c brown sugar
  • 1 c white wine
  • 6 garlic
  • 3 t onion
  • 4 c water
  • 6 clove
  • ¼ c Salt

Mix all ingredients until dissolved. Brine Bluefish fillets overnight. Remove from brine and thoroughly rinse and pat dry. Smoke at 200F for about 2 hours until golden and dry.

Smoked Bluefish Dip

  • ½ c flaked smoked bluefish
  • 2 c whipped cream cheese
  • 1 lemon worth of lemon juice
  • 1 lemon worth of lemon zest
  • ¼ chopped red onion

Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Adjust to taste with lemon juice.

