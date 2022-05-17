Recipe: Smoked bluefish dip

PORTLAND, Maine — Smoked bluefish brine
Ingredients:
- 1 lb bluefish fillets
- 2 c orange juice & peel
- 1 lemon juice & peel
- 1 lime juice & peel
- ¼ c brown sugar
- 1 c white wine
- 6 garlic
- 3 t onion
- 4 c water
- 6 clove
- ¼ c Salt
Mix all ingredients until dissolved. Brine Bluefish fillets overnight. Remove from brine and thoroughly rinse and pat dry. Smoke at 200F for about 2 hours until golden and dry.
Smoked Bluefish Dip
- ½ c flaked smoked bluefish
- 2 c whipped cream cheese
- 1 lemon worth of lemon juice
- 1 lemon worth of lemon zest
- ¼ chopped red onion
Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Adjust to taste with lemon juice.