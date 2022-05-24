x
207

Recipe: seared scallops with roasted veggies

Monique Coombs from the Maine Coastal Fishermen’s Association shares a dish that uses fresh Maine seafood.

PORTLAND, Maine — Monique Coombs is a member of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, the organization behind “Catch: A Maine Seafood Cookbook.” She came by the 207 kitchen to share recipes from the book, including seared scallops with red flannel hash and mustard-scallion crème fraiche. Chef Jesse Souza from Front & Maine restaurant in Waterville contributed the recipe to the book.

This recipe serves six.

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds scallops
  • ½ pound slab bacon, diced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • ¼ cup onion, diced
  • ¼ cup fennel, diced
  • 2 cup potato, parsnip, turnip, carrot (or any mix of potato and root vegetables that you like),
  • diced and par-cooked
  • 2 cups red beets, cooked, peeled, diced
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped,
  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • Olive Oil, as needed
  • 1 cup crème fraiche
  • ¼ cup grain mustard
  • ¼ cup scallion, washed, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Garnish options: snipped chives, picked dill, micro herbs, shaved radish.

Mustard-Scallion Crème Fraiche:

Stir together crème fraiche, mustard, lemon juice, scallions, and salt and pepper.

Red Flannel Hash:

  • Heat skillet over medium heat and render bacon until crisp, then remove bacon and place on
  • paper towel; reserve bacon fat.
  • Add 2 tablespoons bacon fat back to the pan and sauté onion, fennel, and garlic for 3-4 minutes or until softened and fragrant
  • add potato and root vegetable mix and season well with salt & pepper.
  • Cook, stirring regularly until vegetables begin to caramelize and soften.
  • Add beets, thyme, and rosemary, and check seasoning; cook another 3-4 minutes.

Scallops:

  • Heat another skillet or non-stick pan over high heat
  • while heating the skillet, season scallops well with kosher salt.
  • The skillet should be hot enough that oil lightly smokes when added.
  • Add olive oil, swirl to coat well, then carefully add the scallops, working in batches and not overcrowding the pan.
  • Once you have a golden-brown crust on one side, flip and add a knob of butter, basting the melted butter over the scallops.
  • Remove and keep warm while sautéing the remaining scallops.

To plate:

  • Spoon crème fraiche and warm flannel hash onto plates, and divide scallops evenly between them.
  • Garnish with your choice of chives, dill, herbs, and/or shaved radishes.


