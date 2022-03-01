x
207

Recipe: Seared salmon with brussels sprouts

Portland, Maine, chef Matt Duley shares his recipe for a healthy meal that comes together quickly.

PORTLAND, Maine — Matt Duley is the chef at the Salt Yard Cafe at the Canopy Hotel in Portland. He joined 207 to share a recipe for a healthy meal that doesn't take long to put together.

Pan-seared salmon with brussels sprouts, capers, lemon and brown butter

Ingredients:

  • 2 6-ounce salmon filets
  • ½ pound Brussels Sprouts, Roasted
  • 1 small yellow onion, julienned
  • 3 cloves garlic, sliced
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • Juice and zest of 2 lemons
  • 2 tablespoon capers
  • 2 tablespoon Dill, chopped
  • ½ cup butter, unsalted
  • 2 tablespoon chopped chives

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.  
  2. Cut brussels sprouts in half, season with oil, salt, and pepper, and roast for 15 minutes or until they start to get tender and crisp.  
  3. Meanwhile, season your salmon with salt and pepper and set aside. 
  4. Preheat the sauté pan over medium heat, add ½ the butter, place salmon, seasoned side down in the pan, and let sear for 4-5 minutes. 
  5. Flip it gently with a fish spatula once the salmon starts to get a nice sear.  
  6. Add onions and garlic to the pan and cook until tender, and onion and garlic start coloring.  
  7. Add brussels sprouts, white wine, lemon juice, and capers.  
  8. Let cook until the liquid is reduced by half.  
  9. Gently stir in dill and remaining butter to thicken the sauce.  
  10. Plate on the desired vessel and garnish with chopped chives.

