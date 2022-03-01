Recipe: Seared salmon with brussels sprouts

PORTLAND, Maine — Matt Duley is the chef at the Salt Yard Cafe at the Canopy Hotel in Portland. He joined 207 to share a recipe for a healthy meal that doesn't take long to put together.
Pan-seared salmon with brussels sprouts, capers, lemon and brown butter
Ingredients:
- 2 6-ounce salmon filets
- ½ pound Brussels Sprouts, Roasted
- 1 small yellow onion, julienned
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- ¼ cup white wine
- Juice and zest of 2 lemons
- 2 tablespoon capers
- 2 tablespoon Dill, chopped
- ½ cup butter, unsalted
- 2 tablespoon chopped chives
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Cut brussels sprouts in half, season with oil, salt, and pepper, and roast for 15 minutes or until they start to get tender and crisp.
- Meanwhile, season your salmon with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Preheat the sauté pan over medium heat, add ½ the butter, place salmon, seasoned side down in the pan, and let sear for 4-5 minutes.
- Flip it gently with a fish spatula once the salmon starts to get a nice sear.
- Add onions and garlic to the pan and cook until tender, and onion and garlic start coloring.
- Add brussels sprouts, white wine, lemon juice, and capers.
- Let cook until the liquid is reduced by half.
- Gently stir in dill and remaining butter to thicken the sauce.
- Plate on the desired vessel and garnish with chopped chives.