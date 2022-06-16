Recipe: Scallops and Mushroom Risotto

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dale Barnard is the Executive Chef at the Old Port Sea Grill in Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for scallops and mushroom risotto.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Arborio rice
- 3 cups stock of choice (chicken, vegetable, seafood)
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1/4 cup white wine
- 2 tablespoons diced shallot (or white onion)
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
Risotto:
- In a saucepan add stock and cream. Heat until simmering.
- In another pan, heat EVOO at medium heat until oil is evenly warm enough to seat garlic and shallots.
- Add garlic and shallot, cooking until they become soft and translucent, but without browning.
- Add wine and increase heat to high.
- Reduce until 1/3 of liquid in left in the pan.
- Add Arborio rice, stirring as rice cooks with mixture.
- The mixture will change from slightly translucent to solid white in color.
- Begin to ladle mixture of hot stock and cream into Arborio and garlic shallot mix.
- Stir constantly, adding more stock mixture as rice absorbs liquid.
- Repeat until the risotto is at the desired texture.
Scallops:
- Heat EVOO in a pan.
- Add scallops.
- When scallops begin to sear add butter, remove from heat, and flip scallops.
- Once both sides are seared, take scallops from the pan and plate with risotto.