Food: Rich chocolate sorbet you can make right at home

A delicious, rich, chocolate treat you can make at home during the summer is precisely what Kate Shaffer whipped up for us in the 207 kitchen.
Shaffer is the owner of Ragged Coast Chocolates and joined us to show us how to make a chocolate sorbet. It's a cool treat that is perfect for people who can't have dairy or just anyone who enjoys a decadent chocolate dessert.
Ingredients:
- 2½ cups water or brewed coffee
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 1 cup unsweetened Dutch process cocoa powder**
- ¼ teaspoon Maine sea salt
- 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, 60% or above**
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Combine the water, maple syrup, cocoa powder, and salt in a medium saucepan and bring it to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes.
- While the water/cocoa mixture is cooking, chop up the chocolate (if necessary) and place it in a medium bowl.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and pour the cocoa mixture over the chopped chocolate. Whisk this thin ganache until completely emulsified, then stir in the vanilla extract.
- Cover and chill the ganache thoroughly.
- When the ganache is chilled, freeze it in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer!s instructions. Store in an airtight container in the freezer.
**Premium cocoa powder and fairly traded chocolate discs are available from Ragged Coast Baking Co.