Recipe: Pots de Crème

PORTLAND, Maine — Bonnie Foehr is the executive chef at Bixby Chocolate where part of her job includes new product development and coming up with new recipes. For those who have a sweet tooth, it may sound like a dream job. She stopped by the 207 kitchen to show how to make chocolate pots de creme. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 TBS sugar
- 1 pinch of salt
- 4 oz. Bittersweet chocolate chips
- Whipped cream for serving
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place the heavy cream and milk in a saucepan and place over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, place the egg yolks, sugar, and salt in a heatproof bowl and whisk.
- Bring the cream and milk mixture to a boil, remove from heat, and add the bittersweet chocolate. Whisk until chocolate is completely melted. Slowly pour over the egg mixture while whisking. Whisk until completely incorporated.
- Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large measuring cup or small bowl.
- Pour the warm chocolate mixture into espresso cups, small mason jars, or ramekins. Place into a baking pan, and fill the pan with hot tap water just halfway up the sides of the cups. Cover with foil and poke holes in the foil. Carefully place in the oven and bake for 35 minutes.
- Pots de crème will still be jiggly, they will set up more when chilled. Place in the fridge and chill for 3 hours. Top with whipped cream and serve.