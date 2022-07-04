Maple, spice and cocoa nib roasted carrots from Rockland chef Bonnie Foehr

ROCKLAND, Maine — Bonnie Foehr has a job anyone with a sweet tooth would be jealous of.
Since 2018 she's been executive chef at Bixby Chocolate in Rockland. She's in charge of recipe and new product development, including her method of combining vegetables and chocolate in maple, spice and cocoa nib roasted carrots.
Ingredients:
- 2 bunches of baby carrots or about 6 medium-sized carrots
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons nibs
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander
- 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest
- Mixed microgreens for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Wash the carrots. If using stem-on baby carrots, trim off the stems. If using medium-sized carrots, peel and then cut into sticks.
- Place in a large mixing bowl and add the olive oil.
- Toss to coat carrots in oil. Set aside.
- In a small food processor, add the nibs, salt and all spices. Grind for about 10 seconds. Pour over the carrots and toss until coated.
- Place the carrots in a roasting pan or a large cast-iron pan. Roast carrots for about 35-40 minutes or until tender, stirring halfway through the cooking process.
- Remove pan from oven, add maple syrup and finely grated lemon lest, and stir.
- Place carrots on a serving platter, sprinkle microgreens on top, and enjoy.