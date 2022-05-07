Recipe: Making the perfect pie filling

PORTLAND, Maine — Allison Carroll Duffy is the author of Preserving with Pomona's Pectin. She joined the 207 kitchen to show the best way to make preserves.
The recipe calls for the following ingredients:
- 1lb strawberries
- 1lb trimmed rhubarb stalks
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- 2 1/2 teaspoons Pomona's pectin powder
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons calcium water
Directions:
- Rinse strawberries and remove stems. If strawberries are large, slice each in half. Set aside.
- Rinse rhubarb, slice stalks lengthwise into strips, then cut into small pieces — approximately 3/4-inch dice. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine sugar and pectin powder. Mix thoroughly and set aside.
- In a large saucepan, combine rhubarb, water, lemon juice, and calcium water. Cover, then bring the mixture to a boil over the highest heat. Cook at a low boil, still covered but frequently stirring, for about 1 minute, until the rhubarb has softened somewhat. Add the strawberries, then return the mixture to a boil over the highest heat, frequently stirring, until the liquid in the bottom of the pan is at a rolling boil and the strawberries are steaming hot. Continue to cook at a low boil, still covered, for 30 to 60 seconds, frequently stirring, until the strawberries are just beginning to soften and release their juices.
- Bring the fruit mixture back to a boil over high heat. Slowly add the pectin-sugar mix, stirring constantly. Continue to stir vigorously for one to two minutes to dissolve pectic while the pie filling comes back to a boil. Once the pie filling returns to a full boil, remove the pan from the heat.