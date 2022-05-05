Recipe: Making a lasagna, sort of

PORTLAND, Maine — When Kerry Altiero from Cafe Miranda in Rockland comes to the 207 kitchen, there are a couple of certainties.
For one, we will be eating well, and second, there will be plenty of energy on the set.
This time, Altiero decided to show us how to make his Sort of Lasagna. He describes it as a lasagna for people that don't want to spend a lot of time making lasagna.
Ingredients:
- Pasta sauce
- Fresh pasta
- Ricotta cheese
- Provolone cheese
- Mozzarella cheese
- Romano cheese
- Basil
- Baby spinach
Directions:
- Use oven-safe pan
- Add a scoop of sauce
- Drape fresh pasta over the pan, with much of it hanging out of the pan
- Add ricotta, romano, provolone, and mozzarella cheese
- Add basil leaves
- Fold pasta over
- Add another scoop of sauce
- Add more shredded mozzarella
- Top with baby spinach
- Put in the oven for 15 minutes (oops, Altiero never told us what temperature to cook it at, but most lasagna recipes call for 350 degrees to 375 degrees).