Recipe: Making a lasagna, sort of

It's all the ingredients of lasagna but made in a fraction of the time.

PORTLAND, Maine — When Kerry Altiero from Cafe Miranda in Rockland comes to the 207 kitchen, there are a couple of certainties.

For one, we will be eating well, and second, there will be plenty of energy on the set.

This time, Altiero decided to show us how to make his Sort of Lasagna. He describes it as a lasagna for people that don't want to spend a lot of time making lasagna.

Ingredients:

Pasta sauce

Fresh pasta

Ricotta cheese

Provolone cheese

Mozzarella cheese

Romano cheese

Basil

Baby spinach

Directions:

Use oven-safe pan

Add a scoop of sauce

Drape fresh pasta over the pan, with much of it hanging out of the pan

Add ricotta, romano, provolone, and mozzarella cheese

Add basil leaves

Fold pasta over

Add another scoop of sauce

Add more shredded mozzarella

Top with baby spinach

Put in the oven for 15 minutes (oops, Altiero never told us what temperature to cook it at, but most lasagna recipes call for 350 degrees to 375 degrees).