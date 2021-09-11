Recipe: Light, refreshing lobster salad with fresh fruits

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is the author of the cookbook " Lobster ," which features 75 recipes all focused around the Maine culinary favorite. She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for lobster, mango and avocado salad with citrus vinaigrette.

Using a ring mold, place avocado on the bottom to cover the surface of the plate. Add lobster, followed by some microgreens, and then mango and red pepper. Remove ring mold, and garnish with either lobster claw or split tail and chives. Drizzle dressing over the stack.