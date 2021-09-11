Recipe: Light, refreshing lobster salad with fresh fruits

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is the author of the cookbook "Lobster," which features 75 recipes all focused around the Maine culinary favorite. She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for lobster, mango and avocado salad with citrus vinaigrette.
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe avocados
- 12 ounces cooked lobster meat, cut into chunks, leaving a split tail or whole claw for the top
- 1 ripe mango, diced
- 11⁄2 teaspoons finely-diced red bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons microgreens
- Minced chives (for garnish)
Dressing:
- Juice from 1/2 lemon
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- A few grinds of freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
- Add lemon juice, orange juice, honey, Dijon mustard, shallots, salt, and pepper and whisk while slowly adding the olive oil to incorporate and emulsify. Set aside.
- Cut avocados into chunks and coat with some dressing to keep them from browning.
- Coat the lobster with some of the dressing.
- Mix the mango and red bell pepper.
To Stack:
Using a ring mold, place avocado on the bottom to cover the surface of the plate. Add lobster, followed by some microgreens, and then mango and red pepper. Remove ring mold, and garnish with either lobster claw or split tail and chives. Drizzle dressing over the stack.
