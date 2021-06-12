Recipe: Lemon Zest Lobster Salad in a puff pastry

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is the author of a cookbook focused on a Maine favorite.
"Lobster: 75 Recipes Celebrating the World's Favorite Seafood" is on sale now. You can buy a copy by clicking here.
Lemon Zest Lobster Salad in puff pastry
Serving Size: 4-6 people
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces cooked lobster meat, cut into 1⁄2-inch chunks
- 1⁄4 cup mayonnaise
- Juice from 1 lemon plus zest from lemon
- 1 large shallot, finely diced
- 1 1⁄2 Tbsp fresh dill, minced
- 1⁄2 tsp sweet paprika
- 3⁄4 tsp kosher salt
- 1⁄4 tsp coarse black pepper
- 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 egg beaten with a tsp of cream
Directions:
- Mix lobster, mayonnaise, lemon juice, the zest from half of the lemon, shallot, 1 Tbsp dill, paprika, salt, and pepper, and refrigerate
- Keep refrigerated to meld for at least 1 hour
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Cut 4 five-inch squares from the puff pastry sheet and reserve the remaining dough for another use (or cut into 6 smaller rectangles for a smaller portion)
- Place squares of puff pastry on a sheet pan lined with parchment or a silicone baking sheet
- With a knife, score the dough around the edge and use a fork to prick holes in the center. Doing so will keep the center from puffing up too much
- Brush with egg mixture and bake until lightly browned for 12–15 minutes.
- Let cool for at least 15–20 minutes
- Top each puff pastry with lobster salad, some zest from the remaining half lemon, and a sprinkling of dill from the remaining 1⁄2 Tbsp