Recipe: Lemon Zest Lobster Salad in a puff pastry

Chef Dana Moos shares a delicious lobster salad recipe.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is the author of a cookbook focused on a Maine favorite.

"Lobster: 75 Recipes Celebrating the World's Favorite Seafood" is on sale now.  You can buy a copy by clicking here

Lemon Zest Lobster Salad in puff pastry

Serving Size: 4-6 people

Ingredients: 

  • 12 ounces cooked lobster meat, cut into 1⁄2-inch chunks
  • 1⁄4 cup mayonnaise
  • Juice from 1 lemon plus zest from lemon
  • 1 large shallot, finely diced
  • 1 1⁄2 Tbsp fresh dill, minced
  • 1⁄2 tsp sweet paprika
  • 3⁄4 tsp kosher salt
  • 1⁄4 tsp coarse black pepper
  • 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 1 egg beaten with a tsp of cream

Directions:

  1. Mix lobster, mayonnaise, lemon juice, the zest from half of the lemon, shallot, 1 Tbsp dill, paprika, salt, and pepper, and refrigerate
  2. Keep refrigerated to meld for at least 1 hour
  3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  4. Cut 4 five-inch squares from the puff pastry sheet and reserve the remaining dough for another use (or cut into 6 smaller rectangles for a smaller portion)
  5. Place squares of puff pastry on a sheet pan lined with parchment or a silicone baking sheet
  6. With a knife, score the dough around the edge and use a fork to prick holes in the center. Doing so will keep the center from puffing up too much
  7. Brush with egg mixture and bake until lightly browned for 12–15 minutes.
  8. Let cool for at least 15–20 minutes
  9. Top each puff pastry with lobster salad, some zest from the remaining half lemon, and a sprinkling of dill from the remaining 1⁄2 Tbsp

