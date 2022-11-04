x
207

Recipe: Hanger steak in a coffee marinade

Chef Gil Plaster joins 207 from The Tiller Restaurant at Cliff House Maine.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Gil Plaster is the chef at The Tiller Restaurant at Cliff House Maine

He joined 207 to show how to prepare a hanger steak using coffee as the marinade. Cooks can always swap out the cut of meat they're using, but the rest of the instructions apply. Enjoy!

Bard Coffee marinade

  • fresh-brewed coffee
  • cumin
  • garlic powder
  • onion powder
  • chili powder
  • coriander

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

Instructions:

  • Let steak sit in the marinade for 24 hours
  • Season steak with salt and pepper
  • Sear steak in a pan or char on the grill
  • Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side
  • Put in the oven at about 400 degrees for 11-13 minutes for medium-rare

Serving:

At The Tiller, the steak is served over asparagus with duck fat fried fingerling potatoes and topped with chard onion soubise.

