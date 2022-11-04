Recipe: Hanger steak in a coffee marinade

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Gil Plaster is the chef at The Tiller Restaurant at Cliff House Maine.
He joined 207 to show how to prepare a hanger steak using coffee as the marinade. Cooks can always swap out the cut of meat they're using, but the rest of the instructions apply. Enjoy!
Bard Coffee marinade
- fresh-brewed coffee
- cumin
- garlic powder
- onion powder
- chili powder
- coriander
Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
Instructions:
- Let steak sit in the marinade for 24 hours
- Season steak with salt and pepper
- Sear steak in a pan or char on the grill
- Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side
- Put in the oven at about 400 degrees for 11-13 minutes for medium-rare
Serving:
At The Tiller, the steak is served over asparagus with duck fat fried fingerling potatoes and topped with chard onion soubise.