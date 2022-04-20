Recipe: Easy-to-make crab dip

PORTLAND, Maine — Monique Coombs is a contributor to the Catch cookbook from the Maine Coast Fishermen Association.
She joined the 207 kitchen to share a recipe from the book for Maine Crab Dip. Adam Smaha contributed the recipe from Harpswell.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon softened butter
- ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/8 teaspoon paprika
- 4 teaspoons diced yellow onions
- 6 ounces crab meat, drained
- 4 teaspoon diced green peppers
- ¼ cup shredded mozzarella
- Sliced green onion for garnish
- Chopped parsley for garnish
- Corn chips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350° F
- In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, and butter.
- Fold in yellow onions, crabmeat, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese.
- Transfer to a lightly greased small shallow baking dish. Place in the preheated oven, and cook for 10-15 minutes or until golden and bubbly.
- Garnish and serve with corn chips