Recipe: Easy-to-make crab dip

Monique Coombs is a contributor to the Catch Cookbook and shares her recipe for crab dip.

PORTLAND, Maine — Monique Coombs is a contributor to the Catch cookbook from the Maine Coast Fishermen Association.  

She joined the 207 kitchen to share a recipe from the book for Maine Crab Dip. Adam Smaha contributed the recipe from Harpswell.

Ingredients: 

  • 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon softened butter
  • ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon paprika
  • 4 teaspoons diced yellow onions
  • 6 ounces crab meat, drained
  • 4 teaspoon diced green peppers
  • ¼ cup shredded mozzarella
  • Sliced green onion for garnish
  • Chopped parsley for garnish
  • Corn chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° F

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, and butter.
  • Fold in yellow onions, crabmeat, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese.
  • Transfer to a lightly greased small shallow baking dish. Place in the preheated oven, and cook for 10-15 minutes or until golden and bubbly.
  • Garnish and serve with corn chips

