Recipe: Creamy Tuscan Chicken

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner & chef of Archer's On the Pier in Rockland. She stopped by our studio to share some of her favorite recipes.
Ingredients:
- 6 boneless chicken thighs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 1 diced onion
- 5 oz of sun-dried tomatoes
- 1.5 cups heavy cream or half & half
- 3 cups fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- salt
- pepper
- chopped parsley
Directions:
Salt and fry chicken thighs with 2 tablespoons of olive oil until crispy and brown in a frying pan (about 5 minutes on each side).
In a frying pan:
- Add 2 tablespoons of butter
- Sauté 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic & 1 diced onion until soft
- Add 5 oz of sun-dried tomatoes with a little of the oil
- Add 1.5 cups of heavy cream or half & half
- Stir in 3 cups of fresh spinach and 1/2 cup of white wine until spinach wilts
- Add 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning
- Salt, pepper & parsley to taste
Baking:
- Place chicken in a baking dish
- Pour everything from the frying pan over the chicken
- Bake for 20 minutes at 350*
