Recipe: Creamy Tuscan Chicken

Chef Lynn Archer is cooking on a budget and making delicious meals that don't break the bank.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner & chef of Archer's On the Pier in Rockland.  She stopped by our studio to share some of her favorite recipes.

Ingredients:

  • 6 boneless chicken thighs 
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 diced onion
  • 5 oz of sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1.5 cups heavy cream or half & half
  • 3 cups fresh spinach
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning 
  • salt
  • pepper
  • chopped parsley

Directions:

Salt and fry chicken thighs with 2 tablespoons of olive oil until crispy and brown in a frying pan (about 5 minutes on each side).

In a frying pan:

  • Add 2 tablespoons of butter
  • Sauté 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic & 1 diced onion until soft
  • Add 5 oz of sun-dried tomatoes with a little of the oil
  • Add 1.5 cups of heavy cream or half & half
  • Stir in 3 cups of fresh spinach and 1/2 cup of white wine until spinach wilts
  • Add 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning
  • Salt, pepper & parsley to taste

Baking:

  • Place chicken in a baking dish
  • Pour everything from the frying pan over the chicken
  • Bake for 20 minutes at 350*

