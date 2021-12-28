x
207

Recipe: Coconut fried lobster with creamy mango curry aioli

Chef Dana Moos shares a delicious way to serve lobster if you’re entertaining.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is a chef and author of "Lobster: 75 Recipes Celebrating the World's Favorite Seafood."  She came into the 207 studio and shared her recipe for coconut fried lobster with creamy mango and curry aioli.

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients: 

  • 1 pound lobster meat
  • Vegetable oil (for frying)
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon heavy cream
  • 1 1⁄4 cups Panko breadcrumbs
  • 3⁄4 cup shredded sweetened coconut (fine, not coarse)
  • Kosher salt (for seasoning)
  • Flour (for dusting)
  • Sweet Curry Mango Aioli, for dipping (see recipe below) 

Directions:

  1. Add oil to 2- to 3-quart saucepan and fill halfway. Heat to 365–375°F.
  2. Beat eggs with heavy cream and set aside.
  3. Add Panko and coconut to a large bowl and set aside.
  4. Season lobster with salt and dust with flour.
  5. Dip lobster into the egg and then into the Panko mixture.
  6. Drop into hot oil and fry until browned, about 3 minutes.
  7. Drain on a paper towel. Lightly salt once fried. Serve with Sweet Curry Mango Aioli for dipping.

Sweet curry mango aioli

Makes about 1 cup

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons sweet yellow curry powder
  • 2 tablespoons Mango Coulis (see recipe below) 

Mango coulis

  • Makes about 1 cup
  • 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen mango, thawed, draining most of the visible excess liquid
  • 1⁄4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

