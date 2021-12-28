Recipe: Coconut fried lobster with creamy mango curry aioli

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is a chef and author of "Lobster: 75 Recipes Celebrating the World's Favorite Seafood." She came into the 207 studio and shared her recipe for coconut fried lobster with creamy mango and curry aioli.
Serves: 2-4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lobster meat
- Vegetable oil (for frying)
- 3 eggs
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream
- 1 1⁄4 cups Panko breadcrumbs
- 3⁄4 cup shredded sweetened coconut (fine, not coarse)
- Kosher salt (for seasoning)
- Flour (for dusting)
- Sweet Curry Mango Aioli, for dipping (see recipe below)
Directions:
- Add oil to 2- to 3-quart saucepan and fill halfway. Heat to 365–375°F.
- Beat eggs with heavy cream and set aside.
- Add Panko and coconut to a large bowl and set aside.
- Season lobster with salt and dust with flour.
- Dip lobster into the egg and then into the Panko mixture.
- Drop into hot oil and fry until browned, about 3 minutes.
- Drain on a paper towel. Lightly salt once fried. Serve with Sweet Curry Mango Aioli for dipping.
Sweet curry mango aioli
Makes about 1 cup
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons sweet yellow curry powder
- 2 tablespoons Mango Coulis (see recipe below)
Mango coulis
- Makes about 1 cup
- 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen mango, thawed, draining most of the visible excess liquid
- 1⁄4 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice