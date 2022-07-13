x
Recipe: Chocolate chess pie topped with whipped cream

Chef Lynn Archer shows 207 how to make a dessert that’s perfect for cookouts.

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer is the owner and chef of Archer's On the Pier in Rockland, and she came into the 207 kitchen to share a delicious dessert recipe. This time, Archer was making her great-grandmother Jenny's recipe for chocolate chess pie.

Ingredients:

  • 1 and 1/2 cups sugar.
  • 2 eggs beaten.
  • 2/3 evaporated milk.
  • 1 tsp. vanilla.
  • Pinch of salt.
  • 4 tbsp. melted butter.

Directions:

  • Mix all ingredients together and pour into a 9” pan into an unbaked pie shell.
  • Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Bake for 45 minutes.
  • Chill thoroughly (I let it chill overnight).
  • Top with lightly sweetened whipped cream.

