Recipe: Chocolate chess pie topped with whipped cream

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer is the owner and chef of Archer's On the Pier in Rockland, and she came into the 207 kitchen to share a delicious dessert recipe. This time, Archer was making her great-grandmother Jenny's recipe for chocolate chess pie.
Ingredients:
- 1 and 1/2 cups sugar.
- 2 eggs beaten.
- 2/3 evaporated milk.
- 1 tsp. vanilla.
- Pinch of salt.
- 4 tbsp. melted butter.
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together and pour into a 9” pan into an unbaked pie shell.
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Bake for 45 minutes.
- Chill thoroughly (I let it chill overnight).
- Top with lightly sweetened whipped cream.