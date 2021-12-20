Recipe: Chocolate Chess Pie

PORTLAND, Maine — Matt Duley is the chef at Salt Yard Cafe & Bar located in the Canopy Hotel in Portland's Old Port. He stopped by the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for a traditional southern dessert, Chocolate Chess Pie.
Crust:
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ pound Cold unsalted butter, diced into 1/4-inch pieces
- 3-4 tablespoons ice water
Filling:
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 1 ½ ounce unsweetened chocolate
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 pinch salt
- ½ cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the Crust:
- Mix the flour, sugar, and salt in a medium mixing bowl
- Quickly knead in the butter until coarse crumbs start to form, being careful not to get the mixture to warm
- Add ice water just until the dough starts to come together
- Press between your fingers and if it sticks together, you have added enough water
- Transfer dough to a clean work surface and form into a ball
- Flatten and cover with plastic wrap
- Refrigerate for an hour before using allowing the butter to harden again
For the Filling:
- Heat butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water until melted and smooth
- Remove bowl from the pan and set aside
- Add remaining ingredients to the melted chocolate mixture and beat for about 5 minutes
Assembly:
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Roll pie dough to the desired size, should fit a 9-inch pie pan
- Place parchment and baking stones/beans on the crust and bake for 15 minutes, remove parchment and bake additional 5 minutes or until crust just starts to show color
- Pour filling in pie shell and bake on a sheet pan for 35-45 minutes
- Remove pie from the oven and let cool on a rack
- Once cooled, refrigerate until thoroughly chilled
- Serve with your favorite ice cream or whipped cream
More stories from 207: