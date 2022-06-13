Recipe: Chicken pasta

Kerry Altiero from Café Miranda shares a recipe that’s great for using some of that left over food in your fridge.

PORTLAND, Maine — It is a busy time of year, and when that’s the case, dinner can easily become an exercise in finding something quick and easy. That’s not always the healthiest option, but it doesn’t need to be an unhealthy meal.

Kerry Altiero from Café Miranda in Rockland joins us to show us to make a whole new meal out of the leftovers in your fridge.

For this meal, Kerry uses leftover chicken, pasta, and tomato, and adds in some onion, greens, garlic, and other spices you may have at home.

Follow his recipe or use what leftovers you have to make your own dish.