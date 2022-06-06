x
Recipe: Boozy cacao nib iced coffee with Bixby Chocolate

Bonnie Foehr from Bixby Chocolate joins us with a recipe that goes perfect with brunch.

PORTLAND, Maine — To prepare the nib-infused vodka:

  • Place 1 1/2 ounces cacao nibs in a bottle or jar.
  • Pour in 6 ounces vodka.
  • Let sit for at least one week.

Cocktail recipe:

  • 2 ounces cold-brew coffee.
  • 1 ounce Kahlua or coffee liquor.
  • 1 ounce nib-infused vodka (see recipe above).
  • 2 ounces whole milk, half-and-half, or your favorite non-dairy milk of choice.
  • Simple syrup to taste.
  • Cacao nibs for garnish.

Directions:

  • Fill a glass with ice.
  • Pour in the coffee, Kahlua, and nib vodka. Add the milk and simple syrup, then sprinkle the cacao nibs on top.
  • Stir and enjoy.

To learn more about Bixby Chocolate click here.

