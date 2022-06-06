Recipe: Boozy cacao nib iced coffee with Bixby Chocolate

PORTLAND, Maine — To prepare the nib-infused vodka:
- Place 1 1/2 ounces cacao nibs in a bottle or jar.
- Pour in 6 ounces vodka.
- Let sit for at least one week.
Cocktail recipe:
- 2 ounces cold-brew coffee.
- 1 ounce Kahlua or coffee liquor.
- 1 ounce nib-infused vodka (see recipe above).
- 2 ounces whole milk, half-and-half, or your favorite non-dairy milk of choice.
- Simple syrup to taste.
- Cacao nibs for garnish.
Directions:
- Fill a glass with ice.
- Pour in the coffee, Kahlua, and nib vodka. Add the milk and simple syrup, then sprinkle the cacao nibs on top.
- Stir and enjoy.
