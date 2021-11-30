x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Recipe: Apple Custard Torte

The Gentlemen Farmer in Maine shows us how to make a delicious fall dessert.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the mood to try a new dessert? The Gentlemen Farmer in Maine shared a recipe for Apple Custard Torte with 207. 

Ingredients:

  • 8 Cortland or Granny Smith apples peeled/cored and sliced thinly 
  • 4 eggs 
  • 1 tsp salt 
  • 1/3 cup sugar (increase by 1 Tbsp if using Granny Smith) 
  • 3/4 cup milk 
  • 4 Tbsp melted butter (to be used as 2 and 2) 
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose ﬂour 
  • 1 tsp baking powder 
  • 2 Tbsp grated lemon rind

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  • Butter a 10-inch springform pan and wrap the outside bottom in foil to prevent leaks
  • Prepare apples
  • Beat eggs, salt, and sugar with mixer in a large bowl until frothy
  • Add milk and half the melted butter (2 Tbsp) - beat again until well mixed
  • Slowly add the ﬂour a quarter at a time until thoroughly blended and very smooth (will have the thickness of pancake batter)
  • Stir in the baking powder and lemon rind
  • Add apples to the batter in increments ensuring that all the slices are coated in batter
  • Spread a wall of battered apple slices around the side of the pan about 3 inches high
  • Layer all remaining battered apples evenly on the bottom of the pan, going right to the edge 
  • Scrape and pour any remaining batter over the apples
  • Drizzle the remaining 2 Tbsp melted butter over the top
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 60-80 minutes until the top is golden and apples are soft all the way through

Instructions:

  • Pie will shrink down about a third of the size and height. 
  • Allow cooling completely (or for as long as possible) until you pop open the pan. 
  • Using a large spatula, gently slide/move the torte onto a serving plate before cutting.
  • Serve with fresh whipped cream

Whipped Cream recipe:

  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tsp Mexican or high-quality vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar

Instructions:

  • Beat all together on high until thick and forming peaks but not too stiﬀ. It should be silky and luscious
  • Slather great spoonfuls onto the torte



RELATED: Maine mussels with a Mediterranean twist

RELATED: Saucy and sweet or dry with a little kick, two rib seasonings that will have you going back for seconds

More Stories from 207



In Other News

Recipe: Apple Custard Torte