PORTLAND, Maine — In the mood to try a new dessert? The Gentlemen Farmer in Maine shared a recipe for Apple Custard Torte with 207.
Ingredients:
- 8 Cortland or Granny Smith apples peeled/cored and sliced thinly
- 4 eggs
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup sugar (increase by 1 Tbsp if using Granny Smith)
- 3/4 cup milk
- 4 Tbsp melted butter (to be used as 2 and 2)
- 3/4 cup all-purpose ﬂour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 Tbsp grated lemon rind
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Butter a 10-inch springform pan and wrap the outside bottom in foil to prevent leaks
- Prepare apples
- Beat eggs, salt, and sugar with mixer in a large bowl until frothy
- Add milk and half the melted butter (2 Tbsp) - beat again until well mixed
- Slowly add the ﬂour a quarter at a time until thoroughly blended and very smooth (will have the thickness of pancake batter)
- Stir in the baking powder and lemon rind
- Add apples to the batter in increments ensuring that all the slices are coated in batter
- Spread a wall of battered apple slices around the side of the pan about 3 inches high
- Layer all remaining battered apples evenly on the bottom of the pan, going right to the edge
- Scrape and pour any remaining batter over the apples
- Drizzle the remaining 2 Tbsp melted butter over the top
- Bake at 350 degrees for 60-80 minutes until the top is golden and apples are soft all the way through
Instructions:
- Pie will shrink down about a third of the size and height.
- Allow cooling completely (or for as long as possible) until you pop open the pan.
- Using a large spatula, gently slide/move the torte onto a serving plate before cutting.
- Serve with fresh whipped cream
Whipped Cream recipe:
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp Mexican or high-quality vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
Instructions:
- Beat all together on high until thick and forming peaks but not too stiﬀ. It should be silky and luscious
- Slather great spoonfuls onto the torte
