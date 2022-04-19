Ready for summer? Time to get moving on that Maine vacation

The Down East summer guide offers “42 ways to enjoy every corner of Vacationland.”

PORTLAND, Maine — Some people may not start thinking about their summer getaways until Memorial Day or even the Fourth of July.

That is a luxury the folks at Down East cannot afford. When the days are short and cold and snowy, the magazine’s editors are already coming up with ideas for the annual summer guide, a list packed with ideas for where to go, what to do, and what to eat all across Maine.

Interested in sampling rustic lobster pizza on an island? Check. Sifting for gold with rented pans and trowels? No problem. Learning how to operate an old streetcar on an actual rail line? That can be done.

Editor-in-chief Brian Kevin spoke with 207 about the summer guide and other articles in the magazine’s May issue. Watch 207's conversation to learn more. Then start making plans to enjoy every corner of Vacationland.