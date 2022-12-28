Readers of Down East Magazine capture the photographic essence of Maine

A handful of winners were chosen from a field of more than 1,000.

PORTLAND, Maine — The January issue of Down East Magazine features its annual reader photo contest, which is always a happy reminder of how many beautiful sights there are in Maine — and how many people there are taking pictures of them.

Readers submitted about 1,200 images for this year’s contest. Five judges went through them to select the winning entries in three categories: landscape, wildlife, and lifestyle. While you might think their job would be fun, it actually forces them to make some tough decisions.

“This is so hard!” one of the judges texted Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin.

Brian joined us on 207 to talk about the contest and other articles in this issue, including a look at the revival of the Happy Wheels roller skating rink in Westbrook. Watch our conversation to learn more.