PORTLAND, Maine — Learning to read can connect us in unimaginable ways to the outside world -- a premise explored in Portland Stage's latest production "Read To Me". Earlier in his career, playwright Brendan Pelsue tutored young children who were ill, which planted the seed for this work. The main character, young Tony works with his tutor and discovers the joy of penpals, using letters to connect with people all over the world, all from the confines of a hospital bed.

This poetic play reveals the quiet ways in which we connect. Brendan combines forces with his brother, Rory -- who directs the production. For more information about performances and tickets, visit https://www.portlandstage.org/.

RELATED: Collecting 'The Wizard of Oz' and 80 years of history

RELATED: Bringing Maine stories to life on stage