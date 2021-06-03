Rare albino porcupine spotted in Kennebunkport ... again

A Kennebunkport woman spotted an albino porcupine on Tuesday, May 18.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — A rare albino porcupine was spotted waddling into the woods in Kennebunkport.

Kennebunkport resident Ali Carlile spotted what looked like a walking throw pillow on Northwood Drive on Tuesday, May 18.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, about one out of every 10,000 of the species is an albino. Porcupines are nocturnal, so they are most active at night and you are less likely to see them during the day.

It is possible that this is the same porcupine that lives at the Seashore Trolley Museum, just up the road in Kennebunkport. Staff at the museum named him Marshmallow. Katie Orlando of the Trolley Museum said they have seen him since 2019, though he has not been spotted this year.

Marshmallow achieved modest fame two summers ago when his picture was shared on national news. Orlando said it might be him, but added it is rare that porcupines travel far from their dens and Northwood Drive is three miles away.