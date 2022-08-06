Chance to see rare birds likely at the Rangeley Birding Festival

Different species of birds live at different altitudes, and birders flock to the region hoping to get a peek at some rare birds.

RANGELEY, Maine — The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is inviting all birders to its Rangeley Birding Festival, which starts Friday.

Birds have migrated and settled into the region, and there is plenty to see.

"It’s amazing how many people know about Rangeley. And if they know about it, they love it. So it doesn’t take much to get people to come up there," David Miller, executive director of the trust, told 207 with a smile.

People come from all over to attend the Rangeley Birding Festival, but the three-day event remains intentionally small.

"We need to find our place in the realm of events, and our niche is small, friendly, with a unique take on a wide range of species that you can’t see so easily in southern Maine or the coast," Miller said.

The Festival was held for the first time in 2019. Even virtually, during the pandemic, it was well attended statewide and nationally. This year they plan to expand their range of birding trips that will be offered. Many of the birding spots are well-known, such as Boy Scout Road.

Rangeley is at an elevation of about 1,600 feet, and the summit of Saddleback is over 4,000 feet.

"Any time you have an elevation gradient, you get different species of animals and birds especially who breed there," Miller said.

Many warblers breed in the area and stay there all summer. Boreal species, which are birds that rely on a certain type of northern forest, aren’t often seen as far south in Maine as Rangeley on a regular basis, but they should be present this weekend.

The festival will offer outings at various elevations in the area.

"It’s a unique opportunity to see a whole range of species, including Bicknell’s thrush, which is on a lot of people’s life list, because they breed and live when they’re in Maine at high elevations," Miller said.

Other birds people may see at the top of Saddleback could also include Black Pole Warblers and Yellow-Bellied Fly Catchers.

"It’s a vibrant place for bird life across a range of elevation," Miller said. "Our guides, they know how to find the birds, so you both hear them and see them."

Birders might get a peek at breeding Magnolia Warblers, Nashville Warblers, Ruby-Throated Kinglets, Northern Water Thrushes, a Spruce Grouse, and Boreal Chickadees.

"Our real niche we’re going for is really to be the birding festival in Maine that’s focused on conservation -- conservation of bird habitat and conservation in general."

Miller adds that since 1970, the U.S. has lost about 3 billion songbirds.

"This is a massive decline. It’s a mass extinction. We have a lot to learn about ecosystems and our role in helping to protect them," Miller continued. "And so the festival, you know, we’re looking to play a small part in conveying the importance of habitat, and we have some of the best habitat bird experts in the United States."

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust manages about 15,000 acres of land with more acquisitions underway. It wants folks to learn about conservation by being on the land.

"If people get outside and enjoy themselves doing things outdoors, they will fall in love with the outdoors, and then they will do their best to support it," Miller, who serves as the executive director of RLHT, said.

The pandemic drew a lot of folks outdoors, and birding is a way to become more aware of the challenges to our environment.

"Birding is an opportunity in their backyard, let alone exploring the rest of the world. And the more they fall in love with birds, the more they understand and can understand and should learn about why we have the birds we have and what we need to do to help and improve habitat for them," Miller said.

