The Maine Region of the Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for a few good puppy raisers – families who will take on the responsibility of raising the young pups who are bred specifically for their program to serve as guide dogs. Families who raise these pups lay the foundation for the very specialized training that comes next in a guide dog’s life. If you love dogs, you might like the idea of being part of the team --- and part of the process – that works to raise a puppy that can eventually have a life-changing impact on someone who is visually impaired.

There is a community of puppy raisers in Maine, and they work together – providing support and expertise, often stepping in to help or puppy sit. They gather for classes around Great Portland so the pup can experience new things – and smell new smells. These classes are also a great way for families who are thinking about raising come to watch and ask questions.

Most raisers get the pup at 8 weeks of age, and have them for about 14 to 16 months. Guiding Eyes supplies all the education and training that a family will need, and covers veterinary care and medications. Raisers pay for things like food and toys.

Folks who have raised these puppies – often more than once – will tell you it never gets easier. Giving the puppy back to the program is difficult every single time but they also compare it to a child going off to college … it isn’t the end, but rather the beginning of a new journey.

Each pup goes from a raising family, to a Guiding Eyes trainer, and eventually to their own person; the entire process is life-changing for everyone who takes part.

Additionally, Janet Amberger is the pre-placement instructor for this region and is also contact for all puppy raising inquiries.

The best way to reach her is at janetamberger@gmail.com.

© NEWS CENTER Maine