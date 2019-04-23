PORTLAND, Maine — 5) Officer Judy Hopps from Zootopia (2016): Despite all the sequels and remakes Disney still has had a handful of new IPs in the past few years including the entirety animal cast of Zootopia where Judy Hopps is an impressionable young farm gal trying to make a difference in the big city

4) Jessica & Roger Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) they’re not bad, they’re just drawn that way. A movie astounding ahead of its time in terms of effects this basically seamless blend of live action and animation. Honestly surprised Hollywood hasn’t done a remake yet.

.3) Cameron Poe’s stuffed rabbit from Con Air (1997): because of course, I found a way to get Nic onto this list. Poe just really wants to give his daughter a stuffed rabbit for a present, that’s all he wants. Why couldn’t you just put the bunny back in the box?

2) The Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog from Monty Python & the Holy Grail (1975): WITH BIG SHARP POINTY TEEEETH

1) Bugs Bunny from various. Ehhh, what’s up doc? There basically isn’t a more famous rabbit and this isn’t up for debate. Peter Rabbit? Pffft. Book famous? Maybe. But when it comes to visual media there’s only one.